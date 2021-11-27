Courier Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Managed Account Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

VBK opened at $281.91 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $244.29 and a one year high of $306.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $291.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

