Courier Capital LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Courier Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 87,338 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,932,886,000 after buying an additional 51,786,710 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,508,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,194,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,979,000 after acquiring an additional 7,119,217 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in General Electric by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,845,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in General Electric by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 7,639,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673,058 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock opened at $97.84 on Friday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $79.68 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -61.54%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.18.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

