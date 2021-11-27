Courier Capital LLC Sells 566 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Courier Capital LLC lowered its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in HSBC by 149.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,439,000 after buying an additional 2,004,699 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the second quarter worth $25,009,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 3,010.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 722,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,832,000 after purchasing an additional 698,838 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the second quarter worth $17,772,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 506.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 473,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,938,000 after purchasing an additional 395,497 shares in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HSBC opened at $27.77 on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $24.31 and a one year high of $32.43. The company has a market cap of $113.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. HSBC had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 5.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, DBS Vickers raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HSBC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

