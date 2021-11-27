COVA Trading Down 7.6% Over Last Week (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Over the last week, COVA has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. COVA has a market capitalization of $348,270.39 and $33,769.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00045043 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00008633 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.95 or 0.00233541 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.55 or 0.00088608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA (CRYPTO:COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

Buying and Selling COVA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

