Covalent (CQT) Price Up 15.8% Over Last Week

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Covalent has a total market capitalization of $55.14 million and $16.35 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Covalent has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Covalent coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00002014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00065074 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00078344 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.16 or 0.00103701 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,101.64 or 0.07441781 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,140.32 or 1.00043412 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Covalent Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars.

