Covenant Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,689 STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.53, for a total transaction of $1,717,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 26,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $4,128,436.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,760 shares in the company, valued at $15,723,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,315 shares of company stock worth $14,541,201 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

Shares of STAA opened at $97.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.76. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $163.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 211.27 and a beta of 0.95.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $58.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

