Credit Suisse AG Acquires 8,387 Shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 49.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,287 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,387 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ChannelAdvisor were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECOM. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 19.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,646,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,353,000 after buying an additional 263,065 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,275,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,261,000 after buying an additional 161,897 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 1.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 744,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,246,000 after buying an additional 13,278 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 9.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 693,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,000,000 after buying an additional 57,750 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 46.1% in the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 648,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,891,000 after buying an additional 204,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

ECOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of ECOM stock opened at $25.15 on Friday. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $29.42. The stock has a market cap of $755.73 million, a PE ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.81.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $41.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.54 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 12.92%. ChannelAdvisor’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM).

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.