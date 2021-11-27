Credit Suisse AG Buys Shares of 6,735 VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.05% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,612,000 after buying an additional 36,693 shares during the period. Spring Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spring Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 188,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,177,000 after buying an additional 61,704 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 103,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,919 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 85,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,782,000 after purchasing an additional 13,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 69,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MOO stock opened at $92.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.75. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1 year low of $74.84 and a 1 year high of $97.17.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

