Credit Suisse AG Cuts Holdings in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 87.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,345 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in SMART Global by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in SMART Global by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 2,724.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter.

SGH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.71.

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $57.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.35 and a 200 day moving average of $48.93. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $60.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.00 and a beta of 1.02.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $467.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ajay Shah sold 43,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $2,203,628.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mukesh Patel sold 26,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,384,075.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,406 shares of company stock valued at $8,352,243 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

