Credit Suisse AG Purchases Shares of 8,099 ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.07% of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 403.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 2nd quarter worth $512,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 2nd quarter worth $513,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro Dow30 alerts:

UDOW opened at $75.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.24. ProShares UltraPro Dow30 has a fifty-two week low of $45.86 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.