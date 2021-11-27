Credit Suisse AG Sells 2,780 Shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Allegiance Bancshares were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Allegiance Bancshares stock opened at $42.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.09 and its 200-day moving average is $38.76. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $45.91.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 29.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

