Credit Suisse AG Sells 7,101 Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,101 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.05% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEX. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 575.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,565,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741,684 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,454,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881,368 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,610,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824,148 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 5,445.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,439,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395,765 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,321,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,900 shares during the period. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEX opened at $3.65 on Friday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $5.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $883.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a negative net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $393.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEX. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.11.

In related news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

See Also: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX).

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.