Credit Suisse AG Sells 8,650 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,650 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHO. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the second quarter worth about $104,000.

PHO stock opened at $58.40 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $44.48 and a twelve month high of $60.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

