Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 406.67 ($5.31).

Shares of LON CRST opened at GBX 328.20 ($4.29) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The company has a market cap of £843.21 million and a PE ratio of 14.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 369.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 710.97. Crest Nicholson has a 1-year low of GBX 276.20 ($3.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 469 ($6.13).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

