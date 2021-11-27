Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) versus Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Critical Comparison

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) and Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cricut and Greystone Logistics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cricut 2 1 2 0 2.00 Greystone Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cricut presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.50%. Given Cricut’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cricut is more favorable than Greystone Logistics.

Profitability

This table compares Cricut and Greystone Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cricut 14.74% 37.36% 22.51% Greystone Logistics 8.66% 25.72% 7.08%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.5% of Cricut shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cricut and Greystone Logistics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cricut $959.03 million 5.46 $154.58 million N/A N/A Greystone Logistics $64.93 million 0.42 $3.35 million $0.16 6.03

Cricut has higher revenue and earnings than Greystone Logistics.

Summary

Cricut beats Greystone Logistics on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc. designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand. It offers Cricut Joy, a cutting and writing machine to personalize, organize, and customize kitchen, office, school, celebration, and idea projects; Cricut Maker, a cutting machine that handles fabrics, leather, paper, and balsa wood; Cricut Explore, a cutting machine for DIY projects; Cricut EasyPress 2, a machine that delivers heat transfers on baby bodysuits, big-time jerseys, and banners; Cricut EasyPress Mini, a heat transfer machine for curved surfaces, as well as hard-to-reach spots between seams and buttons. The company also provides Infusible Ink, a heat transfer system that permanently infused into base material, as well as accessories and materials, such as knifes, blade changing systems, cutting rulers and self-healing mats, hand tools, crafting materials, and cases. It serves customers through its online store. Cricut, Inc. was formerly known as Provo Craft & Novelty, Inc. and changed its name to Cricut, Inc. in March 2018. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

About Greystone Logistics

Greystone Logistics, Inc. is a manufacturing and leasing company. It engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of plastic pallets. The firm sells its pallets through a network of independent contractor distributors and direct sales. Its customers are primarily located in the United States and engaged in the beverage, pharmaceutical and other industries. The company was founded on February 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

