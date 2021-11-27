Critical Comparison: TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) & Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC)

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) and Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TowneBank and Citizens & Northern’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TowneBank $744.35 million 3.05 $145.54 million $3.10 10.08 Citizens & Northern $101.50 million 4.01 $19.22 million $1.89 13.66

TowneBank has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens & Northern. TowneBank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens & Northern, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

TowneBank pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Citizens & Northern pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. TowneBank pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens & Northern pays out 59.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TowneBank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Citizens & Northern has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.0% of TowneBank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.9% of Citizens & Northern shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Citizens & Northern shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TowneBank and Citizens & Northern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TowneBank 30.46% 12.52% 1.52% Citizens & Northern 26.97% 10.42% 1.35%

Risk and Volatility

TowneBank has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens & Northern has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for TowneBank and Citizens & Northern, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TowneBank 0 0 1 0 3.00 Citizens & Northern 0 0 0 0 N/A

TowneBank presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.43%. Given TowneBank’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TowneBank is more favorable than Citizens & Northern.

Summary

TowneBank beats Citizens & Northern on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans. The Insurance segment includes the provision of full-service commercial and retail insurance, employee benefit services, and travel insurance. The company was founded by R. Scott Morgan on September 3, 1998 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, VA.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit. Its Deposit products include various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, Individual Retirement Accounts and certificates of deposit. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Wellsboro, PA.

