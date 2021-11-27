Critical Contrast: GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) vs. Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) and Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GlobalFoundries and Allegro MicroSystems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlobalFoundries $4.85 billion 7.38 -$1.35 billion N/A N/A Allegro MicroSystems $486.55 million 12.06 $17.95 million $0.32 96.66

Allegro MicroSystems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GlobalFoundries.

Profitability

This table compares GlobalFoundries and Allegro MicroSystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlobalFoundries N/A N/A N/A Allegro MicroSystems 9.72% 12.64% 10.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for GlobalFoundries and Allegro MicroSystems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlobalFoundries 0 2 13 0 2.87 Allegro MicroSystems 0 0 6 0 3.00

GlobalFoundries presently has a consensus price target of $80.03, indicating a potential upside of 18.94%. Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus price target of $39.80, indicating a potential upside of 28.68%. Given Allegro MicroSystems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Allegro MicroSystems is more favorable than GlobalFoundries.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.1% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.9% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Allegro MicroSystems beats GlobalFoundries on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries Inc. is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc. is based in MALTA, N.Y.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and suppliers primarily in the automotive and industrial markets through its direct sales force, third party distributors, independent sales representatives, and consignment. It operates in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Japan, Greater China, South Korea, and other Asian markets. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

