Critical Review: Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) and Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC)

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) and Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.1% of Johnson Outdoors shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.1% of Johnson Outdoors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Johnson Outdoors and Solo Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Johnson Outdoors 0 0 0 0 N/A Solo Brands 0 1 6 0 2.86

Solo Brands has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.69%. Given Solo Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Solo Brands is more favorable than Johnson Outdoors.

Profitability

This table compares Johnson Outdoors and Solo Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Johnson Outdoors 12.27% 22.27% 15.32% Solo Brands N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Johnson Outdoors and Solo Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Johnson Outdoors $594.21 million 1.83 $55.23 million $9.06 11.86 Solo Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Johnson Outdoors has higher revenue and earnings than Solo Brands.

Summary

Johnson Outdoors beats Solo Brands on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors, Inc. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing. The Camping segment comprises Eureka! Consumer, commercial and military tents and accessories, sleeping bags, camping furniture and stoves and other recreational camping products; and Jetboil portable outdoor cooking systems. The Watercraft Recreation segment designs and markets canoes and kayaks, including pedal-driven and Minn Kota motor-driven kayaks, under the Ocean Kayaks and Old Town brand names for family recreation, touring, angling and tripping. The Diving segment sells and distributes the SCUBAPRO brand. The company was founded by Samuel Curtis Johnson II in 1970 and is headquartered in Racine, WI.

About Solo Brands

Solo Brands Inc. is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc. is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

