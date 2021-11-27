Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

Shares of TSE CRR.UN opened at C$17.59 on Friday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$13.93 and a 1 year high of C$19.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.94. The firm has a market cap of C$2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.13, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.32.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRR.UN. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.75 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$19.31.

In related news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.35, for a total transaction of C$458,757.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$247,729.05.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

