Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $453,000 Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $234,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 65.3% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 15,026 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRTX opened at $183.59 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $242.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.