Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $538,000 Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ORLY. Citigroup upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $645.27.

ORLY stock opened at $635.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $424.03 and a fifty-two week high of $669.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $630.87 and a 200-day moving average of $594.65.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.34 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.57, for a total value of $4,834,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,458 shares of company stock valued at $15,875,896 in the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

