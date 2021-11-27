Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 4,769 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 43.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,769 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,756,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.22.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $174.21 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $156.23 and a one year high of $231.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.44 and a 200-day moving average of $171.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.18.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. Clorox’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.10%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

