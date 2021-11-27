Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Holdings Trimmed by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 605,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,476 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Crown were worth $60,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 2,292.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCK opened at $111.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.65 and a 52 week high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.80.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $411,634.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

