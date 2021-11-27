CryptoSoul Achieves Market Cap of $1.21 Million (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 27th. During the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoSoul coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $1,000.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoSoul alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.12 or 0.00204690 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $430.63 or 0.00786175 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000603 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00015101 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00072971 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00009081 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000652 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul (SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoSoul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoSoul and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.