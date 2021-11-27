CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSLLY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CSL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised CSL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of CSLLY traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.81. 30,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,539. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.39. CSL has a 12-month low of $94.05 and a 12-month high of $117.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

