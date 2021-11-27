CSX Co. (CSX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on December 15th

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.
CSX has raised its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years. CSX has a dividend payout ratio of 20.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CSX to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.37 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.
Shares of CSX stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. CSX has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $36.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,815 shares of company stock worth $8,487,957 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
CSX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.35.
About CSX
CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.
