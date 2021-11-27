CSX Co. (CSX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on December 15th

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

CSX has raised its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years. CSX has a dividend payout ratio of 20.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CSX to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.37 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of CSX stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. CSX has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $36.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CSX will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,815 shares of company stock worth $8,487,957 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.35.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.