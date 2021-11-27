Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 12,692 Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moxian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Moxian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moxian by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moxian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moxian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $731,000. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moxian alerts:

Shares of MOXC opened at $4.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.44. Moxian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $31.38.

Moxian (BVI), Inc engages in the provision of Internet media marketing services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Moxian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moxian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.