Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $299,000 Stock Holdings in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 20.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Brigham Minerals were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $365,821.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 22,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $523,715.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,805 shares of company stock worth $1,071,121 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MNRL opened at $21.13 on Friday. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $25.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -192.07 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is presently -1,454.41%.

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

