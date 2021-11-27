Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 113,229 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,849 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 113,229 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.10% of Immersion worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Immersion by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,039,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 139,538 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Immersion by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 967,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 80,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Immersion by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 159,547 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Immersion by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 659,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 134,500 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Immersion by 338.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 540,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 417,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

IMMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Colliers Securities downgraded Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $5.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.61. The company has a market cap of $188.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.86. Immersion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter. Immersion had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 53.02%. On average, analysts expect that Immersion Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 4,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $27,134.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Martin sold 519,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $3,654,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,164,041 shares of company stock valued at $8,385,989. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

