Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 4,753 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,753 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Insteel Industries by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 613,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,737,000 after purchasing an additional 18,817 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Insteel Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Insteel Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,176,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Insteel Industries by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 17,479 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares during the period. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IIIN stock opened at $44.62 on Friday. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.09 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.42. The company has a market cap of $865.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.59.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.34. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $171.26 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is 3.53%.

In other news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $135,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

