Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $359,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 215.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 0.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,594,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,604,000 after buying an additional 9,341 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $2,345,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 6.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,598,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,150,000 after buying an additional 97,842 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on MX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE MX opened at $18.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.96. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $26.98.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.55 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Equities research analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

