CUE Protocol Price Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. CUE Protocol has a market cap of $132,009.90 and $580.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $17.33 or 0.00031713 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CUE Protocol Coin Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using US dollars.

