Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 47.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 41.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 22,473.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $219.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.41 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.20. The firm has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

