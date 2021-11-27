Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Curis, Inc. is a therapeutic drug development company focusing on cancer, neurological and dermatological disease indications, with technologies that utilize regulatory pathways that control repair and regeneration. Curis’ product development involves the use of small molecules or proteins to modulate these pathways. The company has successfully used this technology and product development approach to produce several promising drug product candidates in the fields of cancer, neurological disorders, hair growth, kidney and other diseases, as well as cardiovascular disease. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CRIS. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Curis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Curis in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.46.

Shares of CRIS stock opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day moving average of $8.46. Curis has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $467.21 million, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 2.77.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Curis had a negative net margin of 373.25% and a negative return on equity of 33.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Curis will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRIS. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Curis by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 48,643 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Curis in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Curis in the 1st quarter valued at $1,096,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Curis by 1,235.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 791,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,958,000 after purchasing an additional 732,084 shares during the period. Finally, Bleichroeder LP boosted its holdings in Curis by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 311,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Curis

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

