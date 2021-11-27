Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up 2.1% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $13,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 64.4% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 39,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,983,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,649,000 after buying an additional 197,470 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $107.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.21. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $106.95 and a 52 week high of $110.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

