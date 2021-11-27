Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 42.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,843.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,851.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,673.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,694.00 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,156.15.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.