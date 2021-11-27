Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,320 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Cyclo Therapeutics worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics by 350.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 117,895 shares during the period. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CYTH. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Cyclo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other Cyclo Therapeutics news, CEO N Scott Fine bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Francis Patrick Ostronic purchased 10,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $55,923.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 21,652 shares of company stock worth $119,823 in the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CYTH opened at $5.28 on Friday. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 130.26% and a negative net margin of 1,236.82%. The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product candidates include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of people with serious and life threatening rare diseases and medical conditions.

