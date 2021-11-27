CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) vs. Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Financial Survey

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) and CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

This table compares Vaxcyte and CytRx’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxcyte N/A N/A -$89.22 million ($1.79) -11.09 CytRx $250,000.00 93.06 -$6.70 million ($0.15) -4.00

CytRx has higher revenue and earnings than Vaxcyte. Vaxcyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CytRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vaxcyte and CytRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxcyte N/A -28.48% -24.81% CytRx N/A -67.61% -45.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vaxcyte and CytRx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxcyte 0 0 0 0 N/A CytRx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.8% of Vaxcyte shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of CytRx shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Vaxcyte shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of CytRx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Vaxcyte has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CytRx has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CytRx beats Vaxcyte on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc., a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis. The company was formerly known as SutroVax, Inc. and changed its name to Vaxcyte, Inc. in May 2020. Vaxcyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

About CytRx

CytRx Corp. is a biopharmaceutical research and development company, which engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates. It focuses on developing the Linker Activated Drug Release (LADR) technology platform, a discovery engine to help create a pipeline of anti-cancer molecules that will avoid unacceptable systemic toxicity while delivering highly potent agents directly to the tumor. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.