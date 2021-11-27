D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.67

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.67 and last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 2234366 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

HEPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.66.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.45.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($1.58). Sell-side analysts anticipate that D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the third quarter worth $126,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the third quarter worth $97,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the third quarter worth $98,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the third quarter worth $25,209,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the third quarter worth $3,869,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

About D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS)

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online.

