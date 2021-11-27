DAEX (DAX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $55,882.00

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 27th. DAEX has a total market cap of $3.17 million and $55,882.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DAEX has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00044815 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008670 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.58 or 0.00233280 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00088967 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DAEX Coin Profile

DAX is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DAEX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

