Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Short Interest Update

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 93.5% from the October 31st total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 358,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS DWAHY traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.15. 28,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,267. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.22. Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $36.28.

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of construction and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Single-family Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Existing Home Business, Commercial Facilities, Business and Corporate Facilities, and Other Businesses. The Single-family Houses segment sells single-family residences including house and lot packages.

