Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $319.52 Million

Brokerages expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) to post $319.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $339.27 million and the lowest is $312.84 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment reported sales of $109.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 193%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.49. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $377.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 642.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.58.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock traded down $2.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,227,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,495. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.22. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $51.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -46.73 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $361,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

