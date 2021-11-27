DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 686 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 15.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in WD-40 by 6.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in WD-40 by 75.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in WD-40 by 5.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in WD-40 by 1.6% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 9,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Richard T. Clampitt sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $746,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WDFC shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet cut shares of WD-40 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

WD-40 stock opened at $236.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53 and a beta of -0.24. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $333.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.45 and a 200-day moving average of $239.46.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $115.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.50 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

