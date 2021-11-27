DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 720 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 59.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 45.5% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total transaction of $1,646,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $694.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $648.57.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $621.04 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $380.00 and a one year high of $679.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $634.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $584.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.28 and a beta of 0.95.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.62 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

