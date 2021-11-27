DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys New Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 80.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in STERIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $454,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE opened at $227.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 81.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.28. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $170.36 and a 12-month high of $237.35.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.43%.

STE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.17.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

