DAVENPORT & Co LLC Invests $352,000 in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 269.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,659,143 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth $580,805,000. Discovery Value Fund boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 397.0% during the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,543,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025,418 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth $390,228,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 97.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,002,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963,934 shares during the last quarter. 41.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox stock opened at $122.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.86. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $88.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.92.

In other Roblox news, major shareholder Altos Ventures Management Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $2,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.60, for a total transaction of $4,664,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 943,326 shares of company stock valued at $87,157,427 in the last 90 days.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

