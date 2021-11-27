DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth about $963,000. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth about $850,000. Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 6.1% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML stock opened at $782.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $804.22 and its 200 day moving average is $760.35. The stock has a market cap of $320.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $428.78 and a 1-year high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 15.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $2.0938 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.45%.

Several research firms have commented on ASML. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. New Street Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $801.33.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

