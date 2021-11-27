DAVENPORT & Co LLC Takes $470,000 Position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares CMBS ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMBS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,480,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,723,000 after purchasing an additional 553,134 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 34,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,230,000.

Get iShares CMBS ETF alerts:

CMBS stock opened at $53.52 on Friday. iShares CMBS ETF has a 52 week low of $52.97 and a 52 week high of $55.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.85 and a 200 day moving average of $54.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares CMBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares CMBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.