Dawn A. Harms Sells 28,899 Shares of Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MNTS) Stock

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MNTS) CRO Dawn A. Harms sold 28,899 shares of Stable Road Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $219,054.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MNTS opened at $7.53 on Friday. Stable Road Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $29.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stable Road Acquisition during the second quarter worth $226,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Stable Road Acquisition during the second quarter worth $380,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Stable Road Acquisition by 69.4% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 40,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 16,495 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Stable Road Acquisition by 14.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Stable Road Acquisition during the first quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

