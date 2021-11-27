Decentraland (MANA) Trading Up 9.7% Over Last 7 Days

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. In the last week, Decentraland has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. One Decentraland coin can now be bought for approximately $4.41 or 0.00008145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentraland has a total market cap of $8.05 billion and approximately $2.30 billion worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00043631 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.41 or 0.00231430 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.40 or 0.00087470 BTC.

Decentraland Coin Profile

Decentraland is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,981,027 coins and its circulating supply is 1,824,616,035 coins. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Buying and Selling Decentraland

